Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patient Portal: Changing Relationships

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Craig Barnstrom 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Watch this video for step-by-step instructions on how to give permissions for a non-military spouse access and scheduling permissions on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 09:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871011
    VIRIN: 230119-D-MT464-1765
    Filename: DOD_109412606
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patient Portal: Changing Relationships, by Craig Barnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    MHS GENESIS
    Patient Portal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT