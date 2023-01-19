Watch this video for step-by-step instructions on how to give permissions for a non-military spouse access and scheduling permissions on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 09:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871011
|VIRIN:
|230119-D-MT464-1765
|Filename:
|DOD_109412606
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Patient Portal: Changing Relationships, by Craig Barnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT