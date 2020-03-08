Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF 21 Gen David L. Goldfein - The Exit Interview

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Exit interview of Gen David L. Goldfein, the 21st Chief of Staff of The Air Force

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 04:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871003
    VIRIN: 200804-F-HK977-830
    Filename: DOD_109412420
    Length: 00:07:48
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    CSAF
    USAF
    air force
    Gen Goldfein
    exit interview

