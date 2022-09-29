In this video, DISA Director, Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner hosts a virtual event where industry partners are invited to join DISA senior leaders for a discussion of the DISA Strategic Plan's fourth Line Of Effort on September 29, 2022. The event is the third in a series titled DISA Director's Industry Engagements. (U.S. DOD video by David Marin, DISA/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 20:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870995
|VIRIN:
|220929-M-MD940-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109412305
|Length:
|00:53:03
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DISA Director's Industry Engagement for Line Of Effort #4, by David Marin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
