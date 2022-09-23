Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RTF Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    Security Forces and Fireman from Misawa Air Base showed skill in executing tasks during a simulated active shooter attack.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 20:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870992
    VIRIN: 220923-F-YG491-399
    Filename: DOD_109412302
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTF Training, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fireman
    simulation
    Misawa
    police
    active shooter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT