Green Goblin 22

Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron conduct expeditionary low-light training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5-8, 2022. Exercise Green Goblin is an annual combat camera training exercise conducted by the (1CTCS) at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. This four-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 12:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870945
|VIRIN:
|231208-F-TK526-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109411586
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JOINT-BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
