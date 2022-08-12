Green Goblin 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron conduct expeditionary low-light training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 5-8, 2022. Exercise Green Goblin is an annual combat camera training exercise conducted by the (1CTCS) at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. This four-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)