86th Maintenance Squadron in just a few seconds

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron perform basic maintenance tasks at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. The 86th AMXS uses a wide variety of tools to keep aircraft mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870933
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-XR528-953
|Filename:
|DOD_109411346
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
