    86th Maintenance Squadron in just a few seconds

    GERMANY

    01.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron perform basic maintenance tasks at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. The 86th AMXS uses a wide variety of tools to keep aircraft mission ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870933
    VIRIN: 230112-F-XR528-953
    Filename: DOD_109411346
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: DE

    Ramstein AB
    Maintenance
    Maintainers
    86th AMXS
    86th Maintenance Squadron

