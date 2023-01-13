Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew prepares to medevac a 34-year-old crew member aboard the CMA CGA Samson, a 1,099-foot container ship, who sustained a severe lower leg injury near Galveston, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy, Air Station Houston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2023 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870913
    VIRIN: 230113-G-G0108-2002
    Filename: DOD_109410882
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    Air Station Houston
    Texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT