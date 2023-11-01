Spc. Silas Woolley, second class diver, 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, talks about his experience while inspecting a vessel on Muhammed Al-Ahmed Naval Base, Kuwait, Jan. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 08:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|870901
|VIRIN:
|230108-A-KP878-600
|Filename:
|DOD_109409948
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Diver Readiness with Spc. Silas Woolley, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT