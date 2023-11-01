Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holder, master diver, 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, talks about diver readiness and why divers inspect vessels on Muhammed Al-Ahmed Naval Base, Jan. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2023 07:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|870898
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-KP878-319
|Filename:
|DOD_109409931
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Diver Readiness with Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holder, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT