A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 34-year-old crew member aboard the CMA CGA Samson, a 1,099-foot container ship, after he sustained a severe lower leg injury near Galveston, Texas, Jan. 13, 2023. The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy, Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870889
|VIRIN:
|230113-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109409782
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from container ship near Galveston, Texas, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
