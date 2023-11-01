Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighter Brandon Perron discusses participating in ice rescue diving training as part of Fort McCoy dive team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Firefighter Brandon Perron with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department discusses the fire department's dive team completing ice rescue training Jan. 11, 2023, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several firefighters with the team took their turn getting in a suit, strapping an air tank and full-face mask, and diving into the depths of Big Sandy Lake under the ice on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The divers were covering depths of up to 15 feet or more completing several types of rescue scenarios under the guidance of fellow firefighters. Divers took turns going in and out of the same hole that was cut in the ice. Each diver was tethered with a connecting line that included a communications connection. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 17:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 870887
    VIRIN: 230111-A-OK556-496
    Filename: DOD_109409728
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighter Brandon Perron discusses participating in ice rescue diving training as part of Fort McCoy dive team, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    firefighters
    Fort McCoy
    dive team
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT