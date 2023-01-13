177th Fighter Wing F-16C Taxi and Takeoff B-Roll Video

U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons, from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, taxi and then take off with afterburner at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, Jan. 13, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Andrew J. Moseley)
|01.13.2023
|01.13.2023 17:30
|B-Roll
|870884
|230113-Z-YH452-2001
|DOD_109409709
|00:03:04
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|6
|6
