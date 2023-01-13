Soldiers currently deployed to the Middle East with the 347th Regional Support Group, Minnesota Army National Guard, send a shout out back home to the Minnesota Vikings. (Minnesota Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 13:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|870860
|VIRIN:
|230113-A-IT440-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109409139
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN PARK, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 347th RSG Minnesota Vikings shout out, by SSG Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT