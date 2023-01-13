Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    347th RSG Minnesota Vikings shout out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    01.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers currently deployed to the Middle East with the 347th Regional Support Group, Minnesota Army National Guard, send a shout out back home to the Minnesota Vikings. (Minnesota Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 13:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 870860
    VIRIN: 230113-A-IT440-001
    Filename: DOD_109409139
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: KW
    Hometown: BROOKLYN PARK, MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 347th RSG Minnesota Vikings shout out, by SSG Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT