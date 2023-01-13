Retirement Ceremony in honor of Col Nathan Diller, USAF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col Nathan P. Diller is retiring from the USAF after over 22 years of service.



The ceremony is hosted by The Honorable Andrew P. Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics and General Duke Z. Richardson, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command.