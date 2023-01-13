Col Nathan P. Diller is retiring from the USAF after over 22 years of service.
The ceremony is hosted by The Honorable Andrew P. Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics and General Duke Z. Richardson, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 12:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|870849
|Filename:
|DOD_109408921
|Length:
|01:41:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Retirement Ceremony in honor of Col Nathan Diller, USAF, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT