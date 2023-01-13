Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement Ceremony in honor of Col Nathan Diller, USAF

    01.13.2023

    Col Nathan P. Diller is retiring from the USAF after over 22 years of service.

    The ceremony is hosted by The Honorable Andrew P. Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics and General Duke Z. Richardson, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 12:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 870849
    Filename: DOD_109408921
    Length: 01:41:38
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Andrew Hunter
    Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics
    Nathan Diller
    Duke Richardson

