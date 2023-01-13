Continuing the Air Force’s tradition of innovation, the Air Force Culture and Language Center offers Introduction to Cultural Domains, a distance-learning course providing an in-depth look at the concepts and domains of culture through a discussion of select countries.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 10:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870839
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-WC005-845
|Filename:
|DOD_109408836
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
