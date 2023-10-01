U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a tactical air control party at W-174, Live Fire Range, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 10, 2023. The training provided an opportunity to work in a dynamic tactical situation and refine target plotting skills. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2023 02:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870832
|VIRIN:
|230110-M-CZ543-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_109408526
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
