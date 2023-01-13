Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer talks cloud and collaboration while in the clouds above italy.

U.S. Army Chief Information Officer Dr. Raj Iyer is a champion of cloud based technology as part of the Army's digital transformation and modernization campaign. What better place to have that discussion than while in the clouds traveling to Italy in order to have discussions with military partners in Rome about their digital strategy. He spoke with Roberto Baldoni of the Italian National Cybersecurity Agency as well as Maj. Gen. Giovanni Gagliano of the Italian Defense General Staff 6th Division. Dr. Iyer says this type of collaboration among allies and partners is our strength in the ever evolving cyber space.
