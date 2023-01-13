Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer talks cloud and collaboration while in the clouds above italy.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROME, ITALY

    01.13.2023

    Video by Ron Lee 

    Army Chief Information Officer

    U.S. Army Chief Information Officer Dr. Raj Iyer is a champion of cloud based technology as part of the Army's digital transformation and modernization campaign. What better place to have that discussion than while in the clouds traveling to Italy in order to have discussions with military partners in Rome about their digital strategy. He spoke with Roberto Baldoni of the Italian National Cybersecurity Agency as well as Maj. Gen. Giovanni Gagliano of the Italian Defense General Staff 6th Division. Dr. Iyer says this type of collaboration among allies and partners is our strength in the ever evolving cyber space.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 21:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870828
    VIRIN: 230113-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_109408384
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ROME, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer talks cloud and collaboration while in the clouds above italy., by Ron Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato
    interoperability
    data
    army
    cloud
    digital transformation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT