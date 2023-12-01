Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    163d Year In Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARCH, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing

    This video is a 2022 year in review for the 163d Attack Wing, MARCH Air Reserve Base, California. It showcases many events the Wing participated in over the year and highlights major milestones for the MQ-9 platform. (Video by Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 19:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870822
    VIRIN: 230112-Z-WT190-1004
    Filename: DOD_109408126
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: MARCH, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 163d Year In Review, by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    year in review
    MQ 9 Reaper
    163 atkw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT