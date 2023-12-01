This video is a 2022 year in review for the 163d Attack Wing, MARCH Air Reserve Base, California. It showcases many events the Wing participated in over the year and highlights major milestones for the MQ-9 platform. (Video by Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 19:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870822
|VIRIN:
|230112-Z-WT190-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109408126
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|MARCH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 163d Year In Review, by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
