163d Year In Review

This video is a 2022 year in review for the 163d Attack Wing, MARCH Air Reserve Base, California. It showcases many events the Wing participated in over the year and highlights major milestones for the MQ-9 platform. (Video by Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)