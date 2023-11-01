SSC S.T.E.M. launch El Rincon Rockets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Members of the Space Systems Command (SSC) S.T.E.M. outreach team visits the Second Graders of El Rincon Elementary School to raise student interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). These are the career fields that builds and maintains the nations Space capabilities, from creating payloads, launching rockets, and calculating orbits around the Earth.