Members of the Space Systems Command (SSC) S.T.E.M. outreach team visits the Second Graders of El Rincon Elementary School to raise student interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). These are the career fields that builds and maintains the nations Space capabilities, from creating payloads, launching rockets, and calculating orbits around the Earth.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870821
|VIRIN:
|230111-X-GT718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109408090
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CULVER CITY, CA, US
|Hometown:
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|GILBERTS, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SSC S.T.E.M. launch El Rincon Rockets, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT