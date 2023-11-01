Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSC S.T.E.M. launch El Rincon Rockets

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space Systems Command

    Members of the Space Systems Command (SSC) S.T.E.M. outreach team visits the Second Graders of El Rincon Elementary School to raise student interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). These are the career fields that builds and maintains the nations Space capabilities, from creating payloads, launching rockets, and calculating orbits around the Earth.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870821
    VIRIN: 230111-X-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_109408090
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Hometown: CULVER CITY, CA, US
    Hometown: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
    Hometown: GILBERTS, IL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSC S.T.E.M. launch El Rincon Rockets, by Walter Talens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rockets
    STEM
    space starts here
    El Rincon

