U.S. Air Force 1st Maintenance Squadron low observable maintainers clean and tend to the top of a F-22 Raptor at the Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 15, 2022. LO’s main function at Red Flag is to maintain the stealth integrity of the F-22 Raptor and other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870789
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-BD665-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109407583
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LO improves Fighter Stealth at RF 22-3, by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
