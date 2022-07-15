Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LO improves Fighter Stealth at RF 22-3

    NV, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force 1st Maintenance Squadron low observable maintainers clean and tend to the top of a F-22 Raptor at the Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 15, 2022. LO’s main function at Red Flag is to maintain the stealth integrity of the F-22 Raptor and other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870789
    VIRIN: 220715-F-BD665-7001
    Filename: DOD_109407583
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: NV, US

    This work, LO improves Fighter Stealth at RF 22-3, by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    1st MXS
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB

