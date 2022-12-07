Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MUNS brings the boom to RF 22-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NV, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen from the 1st Munitions Squadron and the 57th Munitions Squadron prepare GBU-10 Paveway II bombs as part of the Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. Participants in the exercise conduct training missions that allow Airmen to test and perfect agile combat employment operating concepts for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 12:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870776
    VIRIN: 220712-F-BD665-7001
    Filename: DOD_109407360
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MUNS brings the boom to RF 22-3, by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Red Flag Nellis
    1st MUNS
    RFNAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT