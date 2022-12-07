1st MUNS brings the boom to RF 22-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870776" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from the 1st Munitions Squadron and the 57th Munitions Squadron prepare GBU-10 Paveway II bombs as part of the Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. Participants in the exercise conduct training missions that allow Airmen to test and perfect agile combat employment operating concepts for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)