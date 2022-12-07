1st MUNS brings the boom to RF 22-3

U.S. Airmen from the 1st Munitions Squadron and the 57th Munitions Squadron prepare GBU-10 Paveway II bombs as part of the Red Flag 22-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. Participants in the exercise conduct training missions that allow Airmen to test and perfect agile combat employment operating concepts for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 12:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870776
|VIRIN:
|220712-F-BD665-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109407360
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
