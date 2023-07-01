On January 7th, the 127th Air Refueling Group conducted a "wet wing defuel" exercise during the January 2023 drill, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Exercising this process allows for aircrews to remain on-board aircraft which maintainers take care of fueling tasks.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 13:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870774
|VIRIN:
|230107-F-YH622-606
|Filename:
|DOD_109407338
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 127th Air Refueling Group Exercise Defueling Operations, by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
