    127th Air Refueling Group Exercise Defueling Operations

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    On January 7th, the 127th Air Refueling Group conducted a "wet wing defuel" exercise during the January 2023 drill, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. Exercising this process allows for aircrews to remain on-board aircraft which maintainers take care of fueling tasks.

    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    This work, 127th Air Refueling Group Exercise Defueling Operations, by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    KC-135
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

