    Joint Base Langley-Eustis 2022 Year in Review

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis celebrates its dedicated Airmen, Soldiers and families with highlights throughout the year of 2022 at JBLE, Virginia, Dec. 31, 2022. JBLE is committed to being the best place to live and work and continually supports U.S. service members with all their needs. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870765
    VIRIN: 220211-F-SO714-1001
    Filename: DOD_109407234
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Langley-Eustis 2022 Year in Review, by A1C Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Langley
    New Year
    Year in Review
    Eustis
    JBLE
    2022

