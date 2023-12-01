U.S. Army Capt. Quince Easter, staff officer with 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Task Force Mustang," 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, accompanied by fellow Soldiers gives a shout-out to the San Antonio Spurs, of San Antonio, TX, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sam De Leon, 36th CAB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 10:22
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|870760
|VIRIN:
|230112-A-OE086-529
|Filename:
|DOD_109407150
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, Go Spurs Go 2023, by SSG Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
