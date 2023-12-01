Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.12.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    36th Combat Aviation Brigade (36th ID, TXARNG)

    U.S. Army Capt. Quince Easter, staff officer with 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Task Force Mustang," 36th Infantry Division, Texas Army National Guard, accompanied by fellow Soldiers gives a shout-out to the San Antonio Spurs, of San Antonio, TX, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Jan. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sam De Leon, 36th CAB Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 10:22
    Category: Greetings
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Spurs Go 2023, by SSG Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    basketball
    morale
    Spurs
    NBA

