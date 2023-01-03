Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th Wing Commander's Call 3 Jan 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NE, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Kristen Thompson, the commander of the 55th Wing at Offutt AFB has an ALL Call January 3rd, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 12:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 870753
    VIRIN: 230103-F-FB238-799
    Filename: DOD_109407134
    Length: 00:56:46
    Location: NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Wing Commander's Call 3 Jan 2023, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT