Yokota's 36th Airlift Squadron and Japan Ground Self Defense Force 2023 New Year's Jump

Members from Yokota's 36th Airlift Squadron and the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, teamed up to enhance the US/Japan alliance by executing training jumps over Narashino drop zone in Chiba, Japan, on January 8th, 2023 (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristen Yarber).
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870714
|VIRIN:
|230109-N-KW679-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109406374
|Length:
|00:08:31
|Location:
|NARASHINO, CHIBA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
