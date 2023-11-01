Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka MWR Hosts a Martial Arts Demonstration

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230111-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 19, 2022) - A Pacific Update highlighting a martial arts demonstration hosted by Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 19:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870712
    VIRIN: 230111-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_109406307
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka MWR Hosts a Martial Arts Demonstration, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Martial Arts
    Japan
    Navy
    CFAY
    Jodo

