    26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs combat airlift operation B-Roll

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force aircrew personnel assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron transport cargo with an HC-130J Combat King II during a combat airlift operation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2022. The HC-130J is a multi-capable aircraft, executing combat search and rescue, helicopter aerial refueling, personnel recovery, and combat airlift missions within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870704
    VIRIN: 221229-F-FF346-7001
    Filename: DOD_109406132
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    HC-130J
    combat airlift
    26ERQS

