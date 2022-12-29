26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron performs combat airlift operation B-Roll

U.S. Air Force aircrew personnel assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron transport cargo with an HC-130J Combat King II during a combat airlift operation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 29, 2022. The HC-130J is a multi-capable aircraft, executing combat search and rescue, helicopter aerial refueling, personnel recovery, and combat airlift missions within the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)
|12.29.2022
|01.11.2023 16:53
|B-Roll
|870704
|221229-F-FF346-7001
|DOD_109406132
|00:06:15
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|2
