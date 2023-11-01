Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Child Development Center Groundbreaking

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard Air Force base breaks ground on a new Child Development Center. This state-of-the-art, $27 million facility will provide top-quality care and education for the children of our military and civilian personnel families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 13:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870684
    VIRIN: 230111-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_109405804
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: TX, US

    TAGS

    Groundbreaking
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Child Development Center
    Family

