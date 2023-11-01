Sheppard Air Force base breaks ground on a new Child Development Center. This state-of-the-art, $27 million facility will provide top-quality care and education for the children of our military and civilian personnel families.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 13:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870684
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109405804
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Child Development Center Groundbreaking, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT