    Army Fellows Program - Meet Mary-Elizabeth!

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Video by Amanda Huntley 

    U.S. Army Civilian Workforce Transformation

    Meet Mary-Elizabeth! One of our former Army Fellows Program participants!

    To learn more about the Army Fellows Program, visit https://portal.chra.army.mil/afp.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870680
    VIRIN: 210630-A-VX884-001
    Filename: DOD_109405721
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: US

    This work, Army Fellows Program - Meet Mary-Elizabeth!, by Amanda Huntley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civilians
    Army
    DoD Civilians
    Modernize
    Army Civilian
    Army Civilian Careers Management Activity

