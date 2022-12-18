Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (Full version) U.S. Africa Command Family Readiness Training Video Winter 2022

    GERMANY

    12.18.2022

    Video by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    The U.S. Africa Command Chaplains Office hosted a family-focused resilience training hosted at Edelweiss Lodge, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, from Dec. 16-18, 2022. The event featured a first-ever teenage breakout session with guest speaker Grady Brown from Club Beyond Stuttgart. Grady focused on resilience for teenagers and how to develop healthy habits. Chaplain (Cmdr.) Ryan Bareng, command chaplain, U.S. Africa Command, taught the adult sessions on resilience as it relates to combatting destructive behaviors by 1) addressing root causes 2) recognizing soul wounds 3) forgiveness and 4) cancelling destructive familial patterns. (Video by: U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ryan Bereng)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (Full version) U.S. Africa Command Family Readiness Training Video Winter 2022, by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Africa Command

