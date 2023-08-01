Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Roughly 400 paratroopers participated in the annual New Year's jump. The New Year’s Jumps kick off a series of bilateral training exercises for Team Yokota, which have long since aimed to increase the combat readiness and friendships between the U.S. and its international partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 20:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 870644
    VIRIN: 230108-F-KS661-179
    Filename: DOD_109404910
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota participates in multilateral New Year's Jump exercise, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    C-130J Super Hercules

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT