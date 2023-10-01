Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alysia Blake, Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom, Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris and Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Video produced by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron for the purpose of recruiting, Joint Base Charleston, SC, Jan. 10, 2023. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870621
    VIRIN: 230110-F-F3222-9001
    PIN: 220077
    Filename: DOD_109404736
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: CITY SHOWN, US

    This work, USAF Combat Camera Recruiting, by SSgt Alysia Blake, TSgt Michael Cossaboom, SSgt Jerreht Harris and SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Camera

    Recruiting

    1CTCS
    Com Cam
    Combat Camera
    recruiting

