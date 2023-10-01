Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood hosts Mega Career Fair

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program hosted its Mega Career Fair on January 10.

    The event was open to all job seekers, Soldiers, spouses, and civilians. Non-DOD ID card holders must obtain a pass from the visitors center before coming on post.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870612
    VIRIN: 230110-A-VK434-151
    Filename: DOD_109404470
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    This work, Fort Hood hosts Mega Career Fair, by Eric Franklin

