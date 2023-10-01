DMRTI: Combat Casualty Care Course (C4)

Navy Dentist Lt Jarrett Darrah tells how his training from the Combat Casualty Care Course (C4) prepared him to respond to the airport bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. Learn more about the course at health.mil/C4.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870605
|VIRIN:
|230110-O-AY809-751
|Filename:
|DOD_109404327
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
