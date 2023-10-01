Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMRTI: Combat Casualty Care Course (C4)

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    Navy Dentist Lt Jarrett Darrah tells how his training from the Combat Casualty Care Course (C4) prepared him to respond to the airport bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan. Learn more about the course at health.mil/C4.

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Kabul airport
    C4
    Combat Casualty Care
    DMRTI
    MHSsocial

