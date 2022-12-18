(Full) U.S. Africa Command Family Readiness Training Video Winter 2022

The U.S. Africa Command Chaplain's Office hosted a family-focused resilience training hosted at Edelweiss Lodge, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, from Dec. 16-18, 2022. (Video by: U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ryan Bereng)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 05:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|DE
