1st Special Operations Squadron Conducts Flight of the Flock (Graphics and Music)

Lt. Col. Matthew Taylor, 1st Special Operations Squadron Commander, spoke to AFN about Flight of the Flock on Jan. 5, 2023 at Kadena Air Base. Flight of the Flock was a friendly competition which tested the squadrons readiness and reliability in wartime maneuvers and humanitarian events. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
01.05.2023
01.10.2023
|Package
|870534
|230105-F-SS704-778
|DOD_109403557
|00:01:00
|Location:
KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
