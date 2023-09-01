U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, hosted the Army CIO in Wiesbaden, Germany. Col. Iammartino says it's extremely important to have these types of strategic engagements, as 2nd Theater Signal Brigade continues its modernization efforts
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 20:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870527
|VIRIN:
|230109-Z-IF359-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109403402
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer visits with the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, by Ron Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
