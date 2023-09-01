Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer visits with the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.09.2023

    Video by Ron Lee 

    Army Chief Information Officer

    U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, hosted the Army CIO in Wiesbaden, Germany. Col. Iammartino says it's extremely important to have these types of strategic engagements, as 2nd Theater Signal Brigade continues its modernization efforts

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 20:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870527
    VIRIN: 230109-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_109403402
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer visits with the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany, by Ron Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army
    Leadership In Action
    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command
    2d Theater Signal Brigade
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    Office of the Army Chief Information Officer

