    Coast Guard rescues 19 Haitians left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    01.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos Over the Horizon boat rescues a group of 19 Haitian migrants Jan. 8, 2023, who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico. Cutter Joseph Tezanos transported the survivors to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, where they were received by Ramey Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870524
    VIRIN: 230109-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_109403235
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: PR

