The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos Over the Horizon boat rescues a group of 19 Haitian migrants Jan. 8, 2023, who were left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico. Cutter Joseph Tezanos transported the survivors to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, where they were received by Ramey Sector U.S. Border Patrol Agents. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870524
|VIRIN:
|230109-G-G0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109403235
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard rescues 19 Haitians left stranded by smugglers on Monito Island, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT