JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabiltiies during mission generation exercise

The 437th Airlift Wing launches 24 C-17 Globemaster IIIs in a mass force generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|01.05.2023
|01.09.2023 14:37
|B-Roll
|870515
|230105-F-VR222-3002
|DOD_109403183
|00:08:19
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|2
|2
