Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, refuel F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, over North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2022. The 63rd ARS flew on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing. Air refueling enables the F-15E and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid having to land in unsafe areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870502
    VIRIN: 230104-F-TE518-1015
    Filename: DOD_109402900
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    F-15
    KC-135
    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    USAF Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT