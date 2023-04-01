Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, refuel F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, over North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2022. The 63rd ARS flew on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing. Air refueling enables the F-15E and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid having to land in unsafe areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)