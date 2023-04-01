Airmen assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, refuel F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, over North Carolina, Jan. 4, 2022. The 63rd ARS flew on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing. Air refueling enables the F-15E and other aircraft to stay in the air longer and avoid having to land in unsafe areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870502
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-TE518-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_109402900
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Citizen Airmen refuel F-15E Strike Eagles over North Carolina, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT