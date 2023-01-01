Members of the Michigan Army National Guard's 1-125th Infantry Regiment recently conducted weapon qualifications in Syria. The unit is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, to support the defeat of ISIS in Syria. (Photos by Capt. David Kennedy and Spc. Benjamin Tierney)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 09:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870499
|VIRIN:
|230101-A-TA175-146
|Filename:
|DOD_109402877
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|SY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Michigan ARNG members conduct weapon qualifications in Syria, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT