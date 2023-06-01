Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 embarks USS America

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    01.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    The Forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations with MH-60s helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6 in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 05:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870492
    VIRIN: 230106-N-BX791-475
    Filename: DOD_109402677
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SASEBO, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 embarks USS America, by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MH-60s
    HSC 25
    USS America

