Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 embarks USS America

The Forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations with MH-60s helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6 in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)