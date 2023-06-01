The Forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6) conducts flight operations with MH-60s helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Det. 6 in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 05:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870492
|VIRIN:
|230106-N-BX791-475
|Filename:
|DOD_109402677
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 embarks USS America, by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT