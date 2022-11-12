U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 transport Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion to Galena, Alaska, during a Toys for Tots mission, Dec. 11, 2022. Marines with VMGR-152 operated in cold weather conditions and rugged terrain of the Alaskan frontier to meet squadron training requirements during joint operations with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 02:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870464
|VIRIN:
|221211-M-LO454-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109402431
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|GALENA, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Toys for Tots 2022: Delivers Presents (B-Roll), by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
