    Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in Trucking Competition

    JOHNSTON, IA, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army motor transport operators from throughout the state of Iowa converged on Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Aug. 13-14, 2022, to compete in the annual "Truck Rodeo" competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870442
    VIRIN: 220813-A-QO425-001
    Filename: DOD_109402010
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, IA, US

    TAGS

    #Iowa Army National Guard
    #Always Ready

