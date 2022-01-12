Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCLFD Virtual Training: Part 2 "FOIA Exemption 5 and the Foreseeable Harm Standard"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Privacy, Civil Liberties and Transparency

    The “FOIA Exemption 5 and the Foreseeable Harm Standard” training will provide an in-depth look into FOIA Exemption (b)(5), including the legal considerations regarding the appropriate use of this exemption. This course will also discuss the deliberative process privilege, attorney work product privilege, and the Foreseeable Harm Standard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870417
    VIRIN: 221201-D-JQ173-695
    Filename: DOD_109401087
    Length: 01:09:13
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCLFD Virtual Training: Part 2 "FOIA Exemption 5 and the Foreseeable Harm Standard", must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FOIA training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT