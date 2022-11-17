FOIA Exemption (b)(5) and the Foreseeable Harm Standard Pt 1

The “FOIA Exemption 5 and the Foreseeable Harm Standard” training will provide an in-depth look into FOIA Exemption (b)(5), including the legal considerations regarding the appropriate use of this exemption. This course will also discuss the deliberative process privilege, attorney work product privilege, and the Foreseeable Harm Standard.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 17:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|870415
|VIRIN:
|221117-D-JQ173-235
|Filename:
|DOD_109401080
|Length:
|01:12:37
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
