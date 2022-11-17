FOIA Exemption (b)(5) and the Foreseeable Harm Standard Pt 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The “FOIA Exemption 5 and the Foreseeable Harm Standard” training will provide an in-depth look into FOIA Exemption (b)(5), including the legal considerations regarding the appropriate use of this exemption. This course will also discuss the deliberative process privilege, attorney work product privilege, and the Foreseeable Harm Standard.