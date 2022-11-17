Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOIA Exemption (b)(5) and the Foreseeable Harm Standard Pt 1

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Privacy, Civil Liberties and Transparency

    The “FOIA Exemption 5 and the Foreseeable Harm Standard” training will provide an in-depth look into FOIA Exemption (b)(5), including the legal considerations regarding the appropriate use of this exemption. This course will also discuss the deliberative process privilege, attorney work product privilege, and the Foreseeable Harm Standard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870415
    VIRIN: 221117-D-JQ173-235
    Filename: DOD_109401080
    Length: 01:12:37
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 

    TAGS

    FOIA training

