    USMC F-35B Initial Operational Capability

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Travis Minyon 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    Lightning ⚡ Flash Fact:
    The United States Marine Corps achieved F-35B Initial Operational Capability in July 2015.

    The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870409
    VIRIN: 220831-O-DP787-668
    Filename: DOD_109400744
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC F-35B Initial Operational Capability, by Travis Minyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

