Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 HIRAIN B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct a HIMARS rapid infiltration exercise in Cherry Point and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise is to increase the unit’s ability to transport and employ HIMARS in a multi-service offensive operation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870399
    VIRIN: 230105-M-MI096-1001
    Filename: DOD_109400645
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 HIRAIN B-Roll, by LCpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    exercise
    multi-service
    HIRAIN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT