U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, conduct a HIMARS rapid infiltration exercise in Cherry Point and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise is to increase the unit’s ability to transport and employ HIMARS in a multi-service offensive operation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 19:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870399
|VIRIN:
|230105-M-MI096-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109400645
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, C-17 HIRAIN B-Roll, by LCpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT