U.S. Air Force Airmen work together during a mission generation exercise at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 5, 2023. Airmen demonstrated agile combat employment and multi-capable Airman concepts by operating forklifts and maneuvering cargo expeditiously. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870387
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-CP533-478
|Filename:
|DOD_109400444
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to enhance mobility readiness, by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT