Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to enhance mobility readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen work together during a mission generation exercise at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 5, 2023. Airmen demonstrated agile combat employment and multi-capable Airman concepts by operating forklifts and maneuvering cargo expeditiously. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870387
    VIRIN: 230105-F-CP533-478
    Filename: DOD_109400444
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to enhance mobility readiness, by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT